The DOT Cocktail Lounge owner Philanzo King says it’s not his business to mandate vaccines

BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI) – Earlier this week, San Diego County “recommended” that employers mandate their employees to be vaccinated. The county stopped short of mandating this, most likely because they do not have the legal authority to do so.

Supervisor Fletcher was asked why they aren’t mandating it, and he just said, “today, we are recommending it.”

After the recommendation, the Board of Supervisors listened to hours of public testimony from members of the San Diego community voicing their opposition to the county’s COVID-19 response.

To follow up, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited The DOT Cocktail Lounge, where she spoke with the owner, Philanzo King, about the county’s new “recommendation.”

King put it simply, “there is no way to mandate that my employees take a vaccine, when it is so hard to find employees.”

King said, “that’s not my business.”