The Dot Cocktail Lounge owner says, Newsoms tier system is all political

BARRIO LOGAN- (KUSI)

The Dot Cocktail Lounge in Barrio Logan has adhered to all COVID-19 restrictions throughout the pandemic. After almost a year of continuously being ordered to shut-down by the State, the owner says he’s had enough.

Owner, Philanzo King tells KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon that Governor Gavin Newsom has proved his tier system is all political. “The recall efforts are going up, so he made a decision to open us up again into the “Red Tier”. To make him look as if he’s doing the right thing for businesses.”

California continues to lag behind the rest of the country when it comes to reopening, and business owners from various industries are outraged with Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership.