The Emilio Nares Foundation to host fundraiser to battle childhood cancer





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -The Emilio Nares Foundation is hosting its 18th Annual Harvest for Hope fundraiser.

Co Founder Diane Nares discussed how she’s made it a mission to help those suffering from childhood cancer, after losing her son to Luekemia.

The food and wine tasting event will raise funds to support children battling with cancer. The fundraiser will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12th at Coasterra.