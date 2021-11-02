The Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County hosts the Gingerbread City Gala





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The annual 28th Gingerbread City Gala hosted by the The Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County will take place at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in December.

CEO of the foundation Wendy Urushima-Conn goes on to tell us more about the event on December 9th.

The Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County offers various services for those affected by the neurological disorder. They offer support groups, counseling, scholarship, first-aid, and more..

If you are interested in the event you can buy tickets on their website: Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego