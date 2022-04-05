The Eric Paredes ‘Save A Life Foundation’ surpasses 35,000 free youth heart screenings

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Keeping your heart healthy is important for people of all ages, even for kids.

An estimated 23,000 children 18 years and younger die each year to sudden cardiac arrest.

That makes it the leading cause of death in student athletes.

Maureen Legg, Executive Director of Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation, and Rhina Paredes-Greeson, Co Founder of the Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss free screenings for youth.