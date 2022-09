The Fed is STILL behind the curve on inflation, says Hal Lambert

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by .75% for the third rate hike of that magnitude this year.

However, with inflation hitting record highs the Fed is still far behind the curve according to Hal Lambert, Finance Chair for the Texas GOP.

Lambert joined KUSI’s Logan Burnes to discuss the Fed’s recent decisions and their plans for the future.