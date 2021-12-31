The Federal Government limits the distribution of Monoclonal Antibody treatment for COVID-19 at-risk patients





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you are an at risk person to the Coronavirus and have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, you may have eligible for the monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment.

Depending on your age, health history, and how severe your symptoms are you could get treated with the mAb, to block the SARS-CoV-2 virus from entering cells in your body and limit the amount of the virus within your body. Meaning you may have milder symptoms and may decrease the likelihood of you needing to stay in the hospital.

On Thursday, the Federal Government made the decagon to limit distribution of mAbs for the treatment of COVID.

The federal Health and Human Services under the advice of the CDC, took over the distribution of treatment shipments in September and scaled back shipments of monoclonal antibody treatments to Florida and six other southern states.

The CDC said it was “concerned those states would use up the finite supply”, and that officials would “work to ensure our supply of these life-saving therapies remains available for all states and territories, not just some”…

“Incidentally” a drop in MAB supplies to certain states, all of which were states that were pushing back on vaccine mandates, masking, school closures, etc.

