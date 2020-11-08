The Filipino School just kicked off their new digital series





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego-based The Filipino School just kicked off their new digital series, Filgrimage, following local teens in a quest to find their identity and celebrate their roots.

It is “a transformational experience that connects the next generation of Filipino-Americans to their rich and proud heritage,” describes Tony Olaes, philanthropist, entrepreneur and co-founder of the Filipino School.

The 14-part series, Filgrimage, is now streaming on TheFilipinoSchool.com in honor of Filipino-American History Month.