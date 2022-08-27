The first anniversary of the 2021 Kabul airport attack is Aug. 26

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Aug. 26, 2021, the U.S. lost thirteen service members — eleven United States Marinas, a Fleet Marine Force Navy Corpsman, and a United States Army Soldier.

The thirteen brave men and women died in a terrorist attack within the Afghan airport in Kabul while U.S. citizens left the country.

Brandon Wheeler, the CEO of the Freedom Research Foundation, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to commemorate the memory of the thirteen.