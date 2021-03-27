The Five Lifestyle Principles: mindset, meals, movement, community, supplementation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Clark Bartram has been named “America’s Most Trusted Fitness Professional,” through putting in 100% into inspiring men and women adopt his 5 Lifestyle Principles: Mindset, meals, movement, community, and supplementation.

He has been on the cover of over 130 fitness publications and has co-hosted Kiana’s Flex Appeal on ESPN, as well as others.

Bartram has even played Batman in “Batman: Dead End.”