The Flower Fields are at 100% full bloom in Carlsbad

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch is down to its final four weekends. The 55 acre beautiful flower farm is in 100% full bloom and expected to stay that way over the next few days. General Manager Fred Clarke says, “The farming team has shared that this is a rare event- the first three weeks of April are going to be a treat for The Flower Fields visitor as this is the first time is in many years that all 55-acres will be blooming simultaneously.”

The flower fields has over 70 million flowers and a quarter of a mile of flowers. This weekend is already sold out so visitors are urged to book their ticket in advance. Live outdoor music, local circus groups and other activities are being featured available throughout the month.

Tickets have to be reserved in advance online. There are face mask requirements, social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, enhanced cleaning procedures, and contactless transactions throughout the property in place. Classic experiences like the American Flag of Flowers, Antique Tractor Wagon Tour, Artist Gardens & Aviaries, Sweet Pea Maze and Cymbidium Orchid Greenhouse – among so many more things to explore!

