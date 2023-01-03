The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash.

Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.

California already has the highest gas and car taxes in the nation and according to Reform California, the mileage tax would increase the expense of driving by an extra 80 cents-per-gallon.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live at the UTC Transit Station with more on what a mileage tax could mean for San Diegans.