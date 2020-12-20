The Gaslamp Howl-iday Paw-Tay returns to the streets of the Gaslamp Quarter for some holiday cheer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle all the way through downtown San Diego with your furry friends this holiday season.

On December 24 pet owners and their adorable companions are invited to deck the halls in the festive costumes of their choice and step out on the town on their own timing for a self-guided stroll during this jolly promenade.

Follow the paw prints and play along with fun trivia and be sure to pose for the pupp-arazzi in front of one of the designated photo ops, sponsored by Harman Realtors, Inc.

Proceeds go to The Gaslamp Quarter Association representing more than 400 businesses located in within the boundaries of the Gaslamp Quarter.