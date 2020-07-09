The Gondola Company in Coronado is back open with special safety measures in place





The Gondola Company is reopen!

They have been offering gondola cruises in the Coronado Cays for over 20 years, and now they are using social distancing methods on their cruises.

Gondola cruises are an inherently isolated activity. Guests are on the gondola by themselves except for the gondolier, and he is over six feet away. And the gondola travels through canals and waterways with very little traffic and always at least 30 feet away from another boat.

Couples and small groups can take a romantic and relaxing gondola cruise Wednesday through Sunday. Each cruise is private, is 50 minutes long, and offered from 3pm until 10pm.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went for a Gondola ride live on Good Morning San Diego to check it all out.

