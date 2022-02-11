The Governor has the power to end the state of emergency in California. Why hasn’t he yet?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Governor has the power to end what ever he wants when he wants too. The mask mandate that is expiring in on Feb. 15 could have already been over, if Governor Newsom said the word.

Governor Newsom has the power to unmask Californians and end the state of emergency that we have been in for over a year now.

We have been in a state of emergency for over 700 days. During those days he has also shut the entire state down, creating massive impacts on children, businesses, local economies, and livelihoods.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Senator Melissa Melendez, 28th District, about ending the declared state of emergency in California.

“It’s time we end this state of emergency and start prioritizing the real problems of our state. I have been trying to get the Senate to vote on SCR 5, which would end the declared state of emergency, for over a year now.” – Melissa Melendez

Thank you to the @SenateRepCaucus and @AsmRepublicans for continuing to fight for all Californians and demanding @GavinNewsom finally end California’s State of Emergency. Enough is enough. #CADeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/7d52TIzEAV — Jessica Millan Patterson (@millanpatterson) February 10, 2022