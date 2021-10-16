The Grand Ave Festival in Escondido returns, bringing live music, vendors, and libations
ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – After a two-year hiatus, the Grand Ave Festival in Escondido is back!
The festivities will ensue on Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Escondido’s historic downtown on Grand Avenue from Escondido Boulevard to Ivy.
The event brings hundreds of vendors proffering one-of-a-kind gifts and imports, international food, and entertainment at the Maple Street Community Stage.
To check the performance schedule and learn more, visit www.escondidochamber.org/grand-avenue-festival/.
James Rowten, President & CEO of the Greater Escondido Chamber of Commerce, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the details of the event.