The Grove Church offers in-person and online Easter services

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Grove Church is holding online and in-person services.

In-person Easter services will take place at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

The Grove Church is located at 4562 Alvarado Canyon Rd., San Diego 92120.

Pastor John Hoffman from The Grove Church joined KUSI to discuss the Easter services.