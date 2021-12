‘The Have To’ band performs live on Good Morning San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vegas rock trio, “The Have To” band performed live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego before their show this weekend!

The Have To band is performing Saturday night at 710 Beach Club in Pacific Beach. The show starts at 9:00 PM, and tickets are only $10.

710 Beach Club is located at 710 Garnet Ave.