The ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ a San Diego home decked head to toe with 1950’s nostalgia

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was out in Escondido to show off The Heartbreak Hotel that is filled with odes to a few icons of the 1950’s.

The Heartbreak Hotel contains nostalgia pieces from the 50’s like posters, statues, and memorabilia featuring familiar faces like those of James Dean, Elvis, John Wayne, and Marilyn Monroe.

This massive collection even includes a salvaged Big Boy Burgers sculpture. It joins several Elvis statues and other shining examples of classic Americana.

You may think that with this iconic title, “The Heartbreak Hotel”, it would be a hotel or museum, but no! This is a quiet home in the residential Escondido neighborhoods.