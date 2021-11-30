The Helen Woodward Animal Center is matching donations on Giving Tuesday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the Helen Woodward Animal Center where they talk about their Giving Tuesday Campaign. This campaign will match donations up to $50,000 thanks to the generosity of Rose Thiessen, Sharon Bauce in honor of William Bauce and The Ruscetta Family.

If you are looking to give on Giving Tuesday, your #GivingTuesday donation is DOUBLED and makes TWICE the impact!

Donate here: https://my.animalcenter.org/campaign/2021-giving-tuesday/c370920?_ga=2.206174483.1693023590.1638293646-1151920700.1636577771