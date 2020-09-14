The High Holy Days, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Sukkot at Congregation Beth Israel

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Congregation Beth Israel is the oldest and largest synagogue in San Diego. Their new Senior Rabbi, Jason Nevarez, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the upcoming High Holy Days.

The High Holy Days, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Sukkot, are the Superbowl of Judaism, according to Nevarez.

This year, they take place from September 18th – October 9th.

Beth Israel has several virtual events planned to help people still be able to recognize, celebrate, and observe traditions in their homes.

These events are open to anyone and everyone and they want to raise awareness so that people can still celebrate, observe, and learn about these very important holidays at a time when people need things like this the most.

Their website is: https://cbisd.org/ and this is where people can learn the tips/tricks and schedule of events.