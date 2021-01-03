The Hillcrest Farmers Market is open every Sunday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Hillcrest Farmers Market is open as The State of California classified the farmers’ market as essential food service.

The Hillcrest Farmers Market is filled with over 175 vendors offering a wide variety of locally grown produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, clothing, and more every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Hillcrest Farmers Market is one of the largest and most popular farmers’ markets in San Diego.

The Hillcrest Farmers Market currently is open for certified farmers, food vendors, and some critical retail.

utilizing new social distancing and safety protocols people are asked to point to the produce item you want, the farmer will prepare it for them. There is also no sampling or handling of produce.

No pets are allowed in the market. Only support animals will be permitted.

Hand wash stations are placed throughout the venue. Please practice safe handwashing habits.

One adult shall be permitted to enter the venue from each family group. Children or other dependents will be allowed provided they stay under the control of their caretakers.