The historic Balboa Park Carousel reopens after a year-long closure

BALBOA PARK (KUSI)-

The Balboa Park Carousel was forced to close for thirteen months due to COVID-19 restrictions. Throughout the closure, they were able to update some of the animals on the carousel so the public will enjoy something new when they reopened.

The Balboa Park Carousel is currently only open on weekends. However, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there and spoke with Bill Brown. Brown says, “We are looking forward to June 15th, 2021. We can’t wait for the restrictions to be lifted and extend our hours.”

Bill Brown has worked at the carousel for 48-years and he was able to speak about the history it brings to the community and why it’s loved so much.

“Opening weekend was amazing! People were so excited to be back riding the carousel” -Bill Brown