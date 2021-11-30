The Holiday Market is back at Petco Park with its festive winter holiday spirit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at Petco Park to preview their festive Holiday Market in Gallagher Square that will be available Nov. 29 – Dec. 24 from 4:00- 10:00 p.m. daily. The popular market will be bigger and better this year with even more food, beverage and artisan vendors.

Tickets will start at $10 for kids and $14 for adults and will change according to date and time.

For more information: www.padres.com/holidaymarket