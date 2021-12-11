The holiday festivities are here to stay, not to ‘stay at home’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Dan Plante was out in Little Italy to talk about how the holiday spirit is here to stay, and not to “stay at home”.

Last year COVID-19 impacted every holiday event in San Diego from the stay-at-home orders set in place during the pandemic, even the beaches were closed.

Now people are out and about, and holiday events that were virtual last year are now back in person.

Many officials say it looks like no more government lockdowns are headed this way anytime soon.