The Home Depot Foundation joins local nonprofits to renovate USS Midway





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Aug. 30, the Home Depot Foundation and other local nonprofits teamed up to complete several large-scale renovation projects aboard San Diego’s USS Midway.

The museum aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier is a popular tourist attraction showcasing historic U.S. Naval might and San Diego’s rich naval history.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with volunteers as they worked in the heat to bring improvements to the important San Diego site.