The Hop Stop hosts fundraiser for family of father and son killed in crash





The Hop Stop in Poway has started a fundraiser to help the Pirolli Family after the tragic loss of a father and son. On February 12th Steve and son Stephen Pirolli were killed in a car accident outside of Poway High School as they left baseball practice. Owner of the Hop Stop Rebecca Saldivar had never met the the Pirolli’s, but felt so moved by the story she wanted to help. Saldivar started a fundraiser for the family, donating 25% of their sales during select hours. Thursday, February 25th, from 5-9 is the last day. They have seen the entire community of Poway come together to make cash donations as well as flat donations in order to help.

