The HUB’s 26 pickleball courts are open for all skill levels
SPRING VALLEY (KUSI)- The Hub has officially opened in Spring Valley! Whether you are a pro or a beginner, The Hub has unlimited pickleball possibilities. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon showed us her skills at The Hub and learned more about what the new facility has to offer.
- All Day Drop-In Courts, which are organized by skill levels ranging from 2.5 to 4.0 and above.
- Regular organized play with Ladders, Round Robins, and Leagues.
- Small group clinics and private lessons offered by our world class instructors to help all our players level up their skills.
- Monthly parties for our members as well as a world class space for private events.
- Several annual Tournaments and Nationally recognized tours
To book a lesson or become a member, visit: https://thehubpickleball.com/the-hub-san-diego/