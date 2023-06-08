The HUB’s 26 pickleball courts are open for all skill levels

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI)- The Hub has officially opened in Spring Valley! Whether you are a pro or a beginner, The Hub has unlimited pickleball possibilities. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon showed us her skills at The Hub and learned more about what the new facility has to offer.

All Day Drop-In Courts, which are organized by skill levels ranging from 2.5 to 4.0 and above.

Regular organized play with Ladders, Round Robins, and Leagues.

Small group clinics and private lessons offered by our world class instructors to help all our players level up their skills.

Monthly parties for our members as well as a world class space for private events.

Several annual Tournaments and Nationally recognized tours

To book a lesson or become a member, visit: https://thehubpickleball.com/the-hub-san-diego/