The Human Calculator preaches the beauty of numbers on Pi Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s Pi Day and Scott Flansburg, also known as the Human Calculator, host of The History Channel International’s The Human Calculator, joined KUSI to show viewers the wonder of numbers and a few fantastic ways to commemorate the circumference of this day.

“So the celebration of Pi Day is to help students tune into the language of numbers, which is what I do all the time,” he said, emphasizing that numbers are around us at all times.

He is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for speed of mental calculation for over 20 years.

Flansburg realized his talent at a young age and is now devoted to helping students and adults overcome their fears of numbers and arithmetic.

The Counting Bee is a fast-paced and exciting competition where contestants are asked to count with a broad selection of skip-counting patterns with different levels of difficulty.