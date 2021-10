The iconic palm trees on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach are at risk of being cut down





OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Concerned Ocean Beach residents have saved the iconic palm trees on Newport Avenue for the time being.

But according to the Federal Aviation Administration, the 70-foot tall trees could obstruct flight paths to the airport.

Attorney Marc Applbaum and OB residents John and Tracy Van De Walker joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the situation.