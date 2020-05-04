The impact of COVID19 on the future of education in California.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California School Boards Association is a nonprofit representing nearly 1,000 school districts and county offices of education throughout the state of California.

President of California School Boards Association Xilonin Cruz-Gonzales joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the future of public schools in California.

She also talked about what information that parents and educators need to know, including: the financial and logistical challenges posed by COVID-19, investment the state needs to make to facilitate an effective reopening of public schools, challenges of distance learning, and what the school closures mean for our children, and how it will impact their long-term education