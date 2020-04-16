The Indoor Football League cancels remaining games of 2020 season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Indoor Football League, America’s longest running professional indoor football league, announced Monday that it has cancelled the remaining games of the 2020 season due to the many unknowns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of definitive information as to when states will begin to lift stay-home mandates and again allow large gatherings such as sporting events.

“This is a decision we take very seriously, and it comes as a result of extended, thoughtful discussion among our Board of Directors,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “Because there are so many critical unknowns that are out of our control, we feel as a league we would be best serving the health and stability of the IFL community by taking a proactive approach and focusing our talents and our resources toward preparing for a breakout 2021 season. The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and fans is our top concern.

The IFL’s Board of Directors also on Monday approved an extended 16-game schedule for the 2021 season to add additional value for season ticket holders and sponsors.

Among the many issues also facing the IFL in determining the feasibility of continuing the 2020 season include the difficulties to develop a modified schedule once arenas re-open, the amount of time needed for our players to safely regain playing form after not being able to train during this time, and the amount of time needed to allow our teams to properly prepare for a relaunch once staff is allowed to return to their offices.

“The IFL remains committed to the safety and well-being of our players, our team and league staff members, our fans, and our corporate partners,” Tryon added. “During this extraordinary time in our country, we have all been impacted, and we believe that it will take all of us working together to return to a semblance of normalcy. With that stated, I am extremely proud of how our IFL teams have taken prominent leadership roles within their respective communities to provide assistance and hope to those who need it most. We will continue those efforts as best we can and we will work directly with our local governments and healthcare providers to help in any way we can in the midst of these difficult times.”

Policies regarding the reimbursement and renewal of season tickets and other ticket purchases, along with how teams will handle corporate sponsorships for 2020, are being made on a team-by-team basis.