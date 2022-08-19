The “Inflation Reduction Act” that won’t reduce inflation: what does it mean for midterms?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Inflation Reduction Act is being billed as a law that will reduce prices, but White House officials are not specifying when this “inflation reduction” will begin.

Overall inflation sits at 8.5% from over a year ago as of July 2022 according the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is the highest it’s been since the early 80’s following the 1979 Gas Crisis.

Marc Lotter, Chief Communications Officer at America First Policy Institute, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss why the White House is struggling to answer questions about the Inflation Reduction Act, and how the controversy will affect upcoming 2022 midterms.