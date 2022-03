The Japanese Friendship Garden’s cherry blossoms are in full bloom





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at the Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa park to preview their beautiful cherry blossom trees in full bloom.

KUSI photojournalist, Miguel Ponce, shows us the beauty and tranquility of the park though this video.

They have a festival happening this weekend with all kinds of food, drinks and performances..

