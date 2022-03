The Jellybear Jelly Company prepares for National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you didn’t know, National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day is coming up on April 2nd.

For those in the peanut butter or jelly making business, April 2nd is their super bowl.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at the Jellybear Jelly Company in Escondido to get details on how they are preparing for the big day.