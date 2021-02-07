The Jetset Mindset: Learn to train your brain like a Super Bowl MVP

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Peak performers get three things straight before game time: body, mind, and spirit.

Heidi Hanna, Ph.D., Brain Fitness Researcher and Consultant has begun a new documentary series and TV show which will follow the lives of successful business and sports individuals, uncover how they overcome challenges, and adopt those same techniques.

Viewers are invited to take their own Jetset Mindset Assessment and can receive customized training tips and a recommended weekly routine through an online Jetset Mindset Training platform.

Dr. Heidi will be interviewing Mark Rypien, Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl MVP, on Feb. 8 at noon PST on LinkedIn Live and Facebook Live.

