‘The Journeymen’ rock the house live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “The Journeymen” performed live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego Sunday, playing such song as “Don’t Stop Believin,'” “Rosanna,” and “Mother Father.”

Their next show takes place on Nov. 19 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Holding Company, located at 5046 Newport Ave.