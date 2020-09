The Julian Pie Company welcomes back Fall





The Julian Pie Company, “As American as Apple Pie,” is open for the community to enjoy the delicious pie creations by Liz Smothers, founded in 1986.

The Julian Pie company has been using the same recipe Liz Smothers created in ’96.

Smothers’ two sons, Tim and Dave now run both locations in Julian and Santa Ysabel while Liz has free time to oversee the business she created.

