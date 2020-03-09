The Junior League of San Diego’s Little Black Dress Initiative

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Junior League of San Diego (JLSD) is holding its fourth annual Little Black Dress Initiative which is a week-long, social media-driven fundraising campaign that illustrates the effects poverty can have on a woman’s access to resources, confidence and opportunities.

From March 9th through the 13th , Junior League volunteers are encouraged to wear the same black dress and post on their social media channels to raise awareness and drive online donations.

“For many that are unfamiliar with the initiative, it may seem like a simple wardrobe choice,” said Emily Green Lake, president of the Junior League of San Diego “It’s the pin attached to the dress which says, ‘Ask me about my dress’ that sparks conversations with coworkers, friends and people on the street. It makes a usually hard topic of conversation, approachable.”

The Junior League urges San Diego to get involved by donating new or gently used professional clothing or funds to the organization, which will go right back to community partners’ programs for homeless youth.

For those that would like to donate to the cause, please click here or log onto jlsd.org/ldbi/.