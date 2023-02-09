The Kook Run kicks off Super Bowl Sunday in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – This year’s Kook Run – a 5K and 10K with costume contest – will be Sunday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 a.m. The Kook Run is a SoCal Super Bowl Sunday tradition, where thousands kick off the morning with a 5K/10K fun run and costumed race along the Pacific Coast, presented by BUBS Naturals.

The Pro/Elite race was the fastest 10K on the west coast in 2022 and will be made up of an international field of runners, as well as the top runners in Southern California. In 2023, all will be racing for a cash purse of $3,000 on the most prestigious 10K course in SoCal.

The kids will get their own day to run at the Junior Kook Run with a course modified for kids, from 400 yards to one mile, on Saturday, Feb. 11 for kids ages 3-11 at the Ecke YMCA during packet pick-up, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Jeff Stoner, co-organizer of The Kook Run, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss this year’s event.

For more information visit: www.thekookrun.com