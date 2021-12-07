The Ladies Guild spreads holiday joy to children experiencing homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at Walmart with the Ladies Guild who fundraise year round to help spread joy to the children experiencing homelessness at Father Joe’s Villages.

Everyone is gathering Tuesday morning to get ready to “speed shop” for more than 150 kids. Every year they receive a list of toys and goods that the children ask for and the Lady’s Guild goes shopping them, so that on Christmas morning they have something to look forward too!

The Ladies Guild also raises funds for gifts and additional donations for organization’s therapeutic child care programs.