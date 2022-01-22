The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation continues supporting San Diegans in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation provides support and resources to those in need in the San Diego community.

Dave Sniff, President of the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the foundation’s work.

Larry himself summed up his own legacy when he said, “My purpose is to make people feel better about the place they call home.”