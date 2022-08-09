The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation is hosting the 6th Annual Back-To-School Haircut Drive on Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation is hosting the 6th Annual Back-To-School Haircut Drive.

If you’re unfamiliar with the event, this is a day where kids from around the County come to the California Barber & Beauty College and receive a free haircut for the new school year!

Along with a haircut and a free lunch, each student receives a free backpack and school supplies.

Last year, over 300 kids participated in the back-to-school haircut drive, and Miles Himmel says they are expecting even more this year.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 13, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

