The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation will pay for you to get married on Valentine’s Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation has partnered up with the San Diego County Assessor, Jordan Marks, to help you tie the knot!

The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation has a $5,000 fundraising goal, which they will use to help newlywed couples for Valentine’s Day.

Jordan Marks has been helping Miles Himmel, founder of the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation, identify couples that may need some additional love and assistance with their marriage this Valentine’s Day.

The Foundation will be paying the fees for the first 20 weddings on Valentine’s Day. Along with paying for the license and fees, we will be providing roses and a special gift for military couples.

Miles Himmel and Jordan Marks joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share how you can help, and some success stories from the past of helping couples get married on Valentine’s Day.