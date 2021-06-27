The latest CDC rules for cruises: know before you go

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cruise travel is in high demand this summer but CDC restrictions are still slowing down production.

More cruise ships sail from Florida than anywhere else — it’s the cruise line capital of the world, said Travel Expert Mark Murphy of TravelTribe LLC, who joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego.

CDC rules for cruise travel will stay in effect until July 18; it has until July 2 to revise.

The CDC also requires 95% of passengers to be fully vaccinated in San Diego.

Capacity limits for cruise liners are still in effect, specifically 40% out of San Diego.

However, those limits are different for different areas — always check the rules of where you’re sailing from and where you’re sailing to.