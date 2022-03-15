The latest on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Russian airstrikes recently bombed a large military base, killing at least 35 people near Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, which is near the border of Poland, a NATO member.

Chuck DeVore, retired U.S. Army Intelligence Officer, VP of Texas Public Policy Foundation, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss updates with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The problem that Russia has is that they lack real-time actionable intelligence and weapons systems that would be able to take advantage, so they are using their weapons in an attempt to slow down the flood of western military equipment that reaches Ukraine, Devore said.