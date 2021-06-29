The latest on the effort to recall Gov. Newsom with Mark Larson

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Democrats are hoping to speed up the inevitable recall election while the weather is good for Gov. Newsom.

Democrats did something similar four years ago, when they changed the state’s recall laws, partially to impede the process of removing a state senator who had supported an increased gas tax.

Democrats hold a majority in the state Legislature, which makes it easier for them to change the rules.

Polls have shown that Newsom is in a more favorable position now than at the onset of 2021, when California was still in the throes of the pandemic.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the latest on the recall effort.