The latest on the Gov. Newsom recall with Ellie Hockenbury

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom will take place on Sept. 14 and a multitude of Republican candidates have thrown themselves into the ring to unseat the current Democrat governor.

Ellie Hockenbury, Director of Communications at the California Republican Party, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss Republicans packing the recall ballot.

Hockenbury described that Republicans are considering throwing themselves behind a single GOP candidate in order to remove Gov. Newsom from his position, which she described as the most important goal at this time.