The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and how you can help Ukraine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Russian troops near Kyiv, drone strikes, and possible resolution meetings occur as the Ukraine-Russia crisis dawns on it’s fifth day.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Congressman Darrell Issa, about what is unraveling in Ukraine and update us on the details that we do not know.

Later on in the morning KUSI partnered with Viktoriia Simakova, a Ukrainian Local, who is raising money for children, medical supplies, and food for the people in Ukraine.

Her Husband and family are in Ukraine and she is sending money and supplies to a friend in Poland to coordinate with those in need.

If you would like to contribute to help Ukrainians during this time of crisis you can venmo @helpukrainenow