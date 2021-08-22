The Latest: Pentagon asks airlines for help moving evacuees

(AP) – The Pentagon says it is formally seeking airlift help from commercial airlines to relocate evacuees from Afghanistan once they have gotten out of their country.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the initial stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, asking for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Sunday the Department does not anticipate a major impact to commercial flights from this activation.